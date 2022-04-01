Sami Zayn Responds To Those Who Think He Should Be ‘Doing More’ At WWE WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by Sportsnet ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38, and he discussed his experience working with Johnny Knoxville, criticism of him being booked against Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Sami Zayn on his experience working with Johnny Knoxville: “Our characters played off each other very well. He makes a fool of people and my character you want to see get made a fool of so there’s a natural connection there. I think the chemistry was good, and the reactions were good enough to get us to this point which is to face off at WrestleMania.”

On criticism of how he’s booked in WWE: “I really enjoy it. I see the occasional comment (that) I should be doing something more, something better than wrestling Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. I’m kind of thinking to myself, ‘what do you want exactly? What’s better?’ Unless you’re main eventing for the world title. Not everything is, ‘you’re main evening for the world title or you’re being misused.’”