Sami Zayn Talks Doing Commentary For NHL Game Before Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn made some appearances in Montreal when he came home for Elimination Chamber, and he recently talked about his commentary and more at the Montreal Canadiens NHL game. Zayn spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed all things (or at least many things) Montreal, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On Montreal bagels vs. New York bagels: “It’s not even comparable. Montreal bagels, not even close. The only thing, sadly, Montreal bagels are not vegan and I’m a vegan. You can get Montreal bagels that are vegan, but you’re comparing St-Viateur bagels or Fairmount bagels to [New York]? It’s apples and oranges in my humble opinion. I love New York. It’s my home away from home. Montreal bagels, by a mile.”

On his media appearance at the Montreal Canadiens game: “I haven’t shot a puck in over 12 years, I got three out of the four targets. Let’s ease up a little on that [critiquing his skills]. To me, the highlight, more than getting on the ice was doing French commentary for five minutes in the second period with Pierre Houde. He’s the man. It was awesome to do commentary on the game, that was surreal to me.”