Sammy Guevara Reveals He Got Hurt At AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara revealed that he suffered an injury during his match with Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Guevara suffered a scratched cornea and noted he was finally able to open his eyes.
He wrote: “Finally able to open my eyes I suffered a scratched cornea on Wednesday. All respect to Darby, We came into this company with everything to prove & in 3 years we have shown that we not only belong but we are this place. Every time I’m on your TV I’ll give you a show, I promise.”
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) February 19, 2022
