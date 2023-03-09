Sammy Guevara Sets 2023 Goal Of Becoming TNT Champion Again

Sammy Guevara has a goal for 2023, and that is to break the record for most TNT Championship reigns. Guevara spoke with The Sportster and noted that he wants to win the title once more so he can be the sole holder of the record for most runs with the title.

“[I] gotta be champion again,” Guevara said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m tied for the most TNT title runs with Cody Rhodes, so [I’ve] gotta break that record. We are both three-time right now, [I] gotta go for four, so that’s one of the goals to break that.”

Guevara’s last title reign was in April of 2022 and lasted just 12 days, both winning the title from and losing it back to Scorpio Sky. His combined title reigns stand at 140 recognized days, which is tied with Miro for third-best behind Rhodes (154 total days) and Darby Allin (214 days). Powerhouse Hobbs is the current champion, having won the title from Wardlow on last night’s AEW Dynamite.