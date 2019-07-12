wrestling / News

Various News: Sammy Guevara Trains For Fight for the Fallen, Free Match From AAW Wrestling, Singh Brothers Give Out Honorary Bollywood Award

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sammy Guevara AEW Double or Nothing

– AEW has posted a video of Sammy Guevara training for his match at Fight for the Fallen tomorrow. He will team with MJF and Shawn Spears against Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc.

– Powerslam.TV has posted a free match from AAW Wrestling featuring Josh Alexander vs. Adam Brooks.

– The Singh Brothers have presented a honorary Bollywood award, which you can see below.

