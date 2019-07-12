wrestling / News
Various News: Sammy Guevara Trains For Fight for the Fallen, Free Match From AAW Wrestling, Singh Brothers Give Out Honorary Bollywood Award
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has posted a video of Sammy Guevara training for his match at Fight for the Fallen tomorrow. He will team with MJF and Shawn Spears against Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc.
– Powerslam.TV has posted a free match from AAW Wrestling featuring Josh Alexander vs. Adam Brooks.
– The Singh Brothers have presented a honorary Bollywood award, which you can see below.
Congratulations @TheShilpaShetty & @ViaanRajKundra!
Here is your honorary Bollywood Award! 🇮🇳 🏆
To celebrate this occasion, here is a remake of your classic song with @akshaykumar! @WWE @WWEIndia @TheRajKundra #ChuraKeDilMera pic.twitter.com/xb1X65TUzr
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 11, 2019
