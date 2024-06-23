wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Challenges Chris Jericho and Friends To Trios Match at AEW Forbidden Door

June 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Samoa Joe AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho and Big Bill defeated Private Party. After the match, the group were challenged by Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata to a trios match at Forbidden Door. Jericho has had issues with HOOK and Shibata for months, defeating them both with Bryan Keith’s help at Double or Nothing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading