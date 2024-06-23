wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Challenges Chris Jericho and Friends To Trios Match at AEW Forbidden Door
June 22, 2024
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Chris Jericho and Big Bill defeated Private Party. After the match, the group were challenged by Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata to a trios match at Forbidden Door. Jericho has had issues with HOOK and Shibata for months, defeating them both with Bryan Keith’s help at Double or Nothing.
