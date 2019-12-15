wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Set for Commentary Tonight at TLC 2019, Joe Gets Thumb Cast Removed

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Samoa Joe Smackdown 81418

– Corey Graves shared a tweet of Vic Joseph and Samoa Joe ringside before tonight’s WWE TLC 2019 event, which you can see below. So, it looks like Joe will be doing live commentary tonight. Additionally, it looks like Joe shared a photo on Twitter last week showing that he had his thumb cast removed.

You can tune into 411’s live coverage of tonight’s WWE TLC 2019 event RIGHT HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Samoa Joe, WWE TLC 2019, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading