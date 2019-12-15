wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Set for Commentary Tonight at TLC 2019, Joe Gets Thumb Cast Removed
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Corey Graves shared a tweet of Vic Joseph and Samoa Joe ringside before tonight’s WWE TLC 2019 event, which you can see below. So, it looks like Joe will be doing live commentary tonight. Additionally, it looks like Joe shared a photo on Twitter last week showing that he had his thumb cast removed.
You can tune into 411’s live coverage of tonight’s WWE TLC 2019 event RIGHT HERE.
NEW & IMPROVED Tazz & Cole#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/VmqH77xy7n
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 15, 2019
Sunset by Cali, Hoodie by @kingdomofpride .. pic.twitter.com/5d5dvJx3cX
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Ryback Says The Door Is Open For Him to Return to WWE, Explains What Would Have to Change
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment