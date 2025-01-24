wrestling / News
Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne Announced For AEW Collision
Samoa Joe will make his AEW in-ring return on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Joe will face Nick Wayne on Saturday’s show in a match that was originally set for Dynamite, but was rescheduled after winter weather travel issues forced the match off that show.
The updated card for Collision, which airs Saturday night on TNT and Max, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong
* Gates of Agony vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face
* Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2025