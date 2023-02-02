wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship In AEW Dynamite Main Event

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Samoa Joe Image Credit: AEW

Samoa Joe is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Darby Allin to win the title in the main event of tonight’s show.

The win marks Joe’s second run with the title and ends Allin’s second reign at 28 days. He won the title from Joe on the January 4th episode of Dynamite.

