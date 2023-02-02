Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship In AEW Dynamite Main Event

Samoa Joe is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Darby Allin to win the title in the main event of tonight’s show.

The win marks Joe’s second run with the title and ends Allin’s second reign at 28 days. He won the title from Joe on the January 4th episode of Dynamite.

TNT Champion @DarbyAllin, with the thumb-tack studded jacket, goes straight for @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EMAlw8P8Rc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

NO ONE IS SAFE!@SamoaJoe vs. Champion @DarbyAllin for the TNT Title is happening RIGHT NOW on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Ehsm62mXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

It's truly NO HOLDS BARRED as the violence spills out all over the arena!@SamoaJoe @DarbyAllin#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xIpGPpXUwr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

The champ @DarbyAllin laying in the chops, but an enraged @SamoaJoe returns the violence!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ps6JTzemTu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

That was NOT what @DarbyAllin intended#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dv0JA8CSQD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023

That was NOT what @DarbyAllin intended#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dv0JA8CSQD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023