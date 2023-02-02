wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship In AEW Dynamite Main Event
Samoa Joe is now a two-time AEW TNT Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Dynamite. Joe defeated Darby Allin to win the title in the main event of tonight’s show.
The win marks Joe’s second run with the title and ends Allin’s second reign at 28 days. He won the title from Joe on the January 4th episode of Dynamite.
TNT Champion @DarbyAllin, with the thumb-tack studded jacket, goes straight for @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EMAlw8P8Rc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
NO ONE IS SAFE!@SamoaJoe vs. Champion @DarbyAllin for the TNT Title is happening RIGHT NOW on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Ehsm62mXt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
It's truly NO HOLDS BARRED as the violence spills out all over the arena!@SamoaJoe @DarbyAllin#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xIpGPpXUwr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
A night of brutality here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@DarbyAllin @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/Y9AEZ5hoLM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
The champ @DarbyAllin laying in the chops, but an enraged @SamoaJoe returns the violence!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ps6JTzemTu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
.@DarbyAllin with the Code Red on a blinded @SamoaJoe!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tjlvRerzNB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
Thumb-tacked Coffin Drop by @DarbyAllin!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rKCAeXwtDW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
That was NOT what @DarbyAllin intended#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dv0JA8CSQD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
#AndNEW!!! The King of Television reigns again as @SamoaJoe reclaims the TNT Title, after a BRUTAL match here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xtulq2FUlf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2023
