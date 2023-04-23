Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 4.22.23  

Happy Saturday night everybody! Hope your weekend is off to a great start! Lee Sanders with you all as tonight we’re getting a special Saturday night edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Jon Moxley taking on the veteran and G.O.A.T in Christopher Daniels. Meanwhile, the Hardy Boyz, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy will make an appearance. Elsewhere, the AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill speaks ahead of her title defense against Taya Valkyrie. In addition, Julia Hart takes on Kiera Hogan. Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR team up with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, to take on Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Slim J. Finally, for the AAA Mega Championship El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dralistico.

On a side note, ahead of this weekends new syndicated episode of WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING, I spoke with the Women of Wrestling World Champion herself, Penelope Pink (aka Marina Tucker). It was a fun conversation that’s been picking up love on social media. Be sure to check the video version out by clicking here as the audio version will drop sometime this Sunday. For now, let’s RAMPAGE!

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: Christopher Daniels vs Jon Moxley

Nice headlock takedown on Moxley as Moxley manages to get out of it only for Daniels to perform a leg trip-takedown. Daniels reapplies the headlock as he has Moxley laying on his stomach for a bit. Moxley gets back to a vertical base to get out of the hold as both men are now exchanging chops. Moxley sent over the top rope as Daniels connects with a running clothesline from the side apron. Moxley applies a back-body drop on Daniels outside the ring. Moxley follows it up by dropping Daniels onto some steel steps, face first as we head into our first set of as breaks. And we are back as Moxley applied a side cutter on Daniels before setting him up on the top turnbuckle. Moxley scratches on the back of Daniels as Daniels fights him off to deliver a diving crossbody for a near fall. Daniels with a flatliner from the middle rope, followed by the Angel’s Wings! Pretty delayed there in the cover attempt as Moxley kicks out. Daniels tries looking for the BME but Moxley counters and sets him up with elbow strikes, followed by the bulldog choke. Daniels with nowhere to go, finally taps out it appears as the referee saw enough to where Daniels couldn’t defend the submission applied to him.

Winner:Jon Moxley (9:00)

Rating: ***

I’m biased here as I love Christopher Daniels. That in mind, what an opener! Daniels may have slowed down a little bit but the man can still go at his advanced age. Nice to see Moxley switch it up and out up a respectable and actual wrestling match against the veteran. Did I mention he didn’t bleed in this match? Way to go Mox!

Moxley offers to shake the hand of Daniels as Daniels shakes it cautiously…

Jade Cargill backstage with Mark Sterling as Jade is getting her makeup done. It’s revealed that if Taya uses the Road to Valhalla, she will be disqualified automatically. Whatever will Taya do folks?

Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy make their way to the ring now. Jeff is so happy to be back with the fans again as he promises that he’ll be ending his career in AEW. Stokley Hathaway interrupts via titantron to know once and for all what the Hell this Firm Deletion match that’s coming up entails. Matt Hardy tells him all in due time as Stokley talks about being a patient man only for Big Cass (aka Big Bill aka Big Will aka whatever else you want to call him), Lee Morarity, and Ethan Page jump them from behind. It’s a brutal assault as the Firm is about to do further damage on Isiah Kassidy when the Hardys come back for the save to send the Firm running towards the back.

Recap of Adam Cole and Britt Baker getting a beatdown by Chris Jericho, Outcasts, and Daniel Garcia is shown. Why was I getting ready to call Daniel, Andy Garcia? Another set of commercial breaks follows. We are back as Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes are happy to be coming back for more tag team in-ring action on next Fridays’ RAMPAGE as we head to our next match.

MATCH 2: Kiera Hogan vs Julia Hart

Julia dropped on the middle rope by a nice drop toe-hold from Kiera, followed by a hip attack, and a leg drop for a kickout. Julia comes back with a nice spinning kick as Kiera comes back with hard chops tot he chest, followed by back elbow strikes and a snapmare! Kiera with a big wind-up dropkick as she goes for another cover but Julia kicks out. Julia with a side neckbreaker, followed by a lockup. Standing moonsault follows as Kiera kicks out. Julia now looking for her heartless finisher as Kiera reverses it with a rollup for a kickout. Kiera misses a roundhouse kick as Julia capitalizes with heartless to make Kiera tap out.

Winner:Julia Hart (4:00)

Rating: **

Nice little match. Julia is coming along alright as we all discussed here a couple of weeks ago. I agree with you all here that see more of an upside in her than in Anna Jay man…If looks could kill….Side note, we need more Kiera on the tv Tony Khan. That girl is way too damn talented to have be on the YouTube shows or behind a ROH paywall.

Post-match Anna Jay comes down to slug it out with Julia as officials break them up. Christopher Daniels is interviewed backstage. Daniels wants more respect as he wants victories and championships when Claudio and Yuta appear when Moxley interrupts the potential attack. Daniels gives Moxley props saying there’s maybe little bit of honor in Moxley. Bad choice of words as Moxley personally attacks him. Moxley tells an unconscious Daniels that they (the Blackpool Combat Club) never changed.

MATCH 3: FTR, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal vs Slim Jay, Ariya Davari, Slim J, Tony Nese

Jay Lethal tags himself in after seeing enough of FTR get in a nice serving of a beating on Slim J. Jarrett and Lethal do a nice little strut dance as FTR follows behind them to do a set of strutting as well. Jarrett and Lethal turn around and look disgusted as we head into another set of commercial breaks. We are back now as Cash tries to ma,e the crawl for a hot tag when Davari stops him. Cash finally tags in Dax as he’s laying everybody out with big, right hands. It’s pure carnage now as all the men are in the ring slugging it out. Mark Steeling tries to get involved and is setup for a clothesline as Dax holds him from behind to allow Jarrett to do the clothesline. Sterling moves out the way in time as Jarrett unintentionally hits Dax. Nese comes from behind Dax for a rollup pin as Dax kicks out. Dax and Jarrett have a few words as Jarrett delivers the stroke on Nese while Dax goes in for the pinfall for the victory.

Winner:FTR & Team Jarrett (8:00)

Rating: **

Nice tag match but half of it happening during a commercial break without a Picture in Picture feature. This was a nice throwback vibe of a tag match though. It gave me AWA vibes which is awesome. Seriously though how can you go wrong with FTR mixing it up with Jay

Lethal and Jeff Jarrett?

Mark Briscoe comes out post-match as he plays peacemaker to end this segment as we get a special video package of Orange Cassidy’s run so far as the AEW Intercontinental Champion.

h1>MATCH 4: AAA Mega Championship El Hijo del Vikingo defends against Dralistico

And a flip over the top rope by Dralistico to crash into Vikingo to kick this one off. Action gets back inside the ring where Vikingo connects with a dropkick from the top rope. He tried to setup Dralistico for a suicide dive but lands flat on his spine outside the ring. What a silly spot! Vikingo tossed inside the ring where Dralistico delivers a senton off the top rope for a two count. Both men now trading off chops and forearms to the face and chest. They follow up trading flying punches on one another as Dralistico applies a back German suplex to Vikingo, who no-sells the move. Vikingo applies a reversed hurricarana as Dralistco connects with a destroyer from the ropes as we head into our last set of ad breaks. We are back as Dralistco delivers a code breaker from the ropes for a near fall. Dralistco with the quick feet as he’s connecting with accurate kicks on Vikingo. Both men now on the top rope fighting one another. Solid back and fourth as Dralistco goes falling off, face first onto the side apron as Vinkinfo delivers a Canadian destroyer on the side ring apron. Another crazy and silly spot. LFI tries to interfere while the referee is distracted but he catches them in time to eject them all from ringside. Dralistco tries for s rollup as Vikingo kicks out. A diving foot stomp comes from Vikingo as the match continues. Dralistco with a hurricana from the top rope to send Vikingo crashing to the outside. Action goes back to the ring where Dralistco thinks he won from a submission move when Cikingo connects with a back kick. Vikingo follows it up with the 630 senton for the retain.

Winner:Vikingo(8:00)

Rating: **

If you’re into crash test dummies, then this match was for you. A bunch of silly and unnecessary spots for me that was very risky. I care more about health, safety, and well-being for wrestlers, I’m just old school like that folks. So many spots in this match made me shake my head. At the rate these guys are going, these boys are going to be in wheelchairs way before age fifty. To each it’s own as I appreciate them trying to entertain me but this wasn’t for me.

Post-match LFI attacks Vikingo to end this episode.

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend y’all!