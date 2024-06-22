Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 6.21.24  

Hello friends! It’s AEW RAMPAGE time! Lee Sanders is back with you all this hot, hot, hot Friday. I hope you’re staying cool and hydrated. Let’s jump right into the action!

Venue: EagleBank Arena

Location: Fairfax, VA

Commentators: Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: PRIVATE PARTY vs Metalik and Komander

Kassidy and Komander to start things off. Nice huricarana by Komander, followed by a hang-time dropkick. Tag to Metalik, who makes the cover for a kickout. Kassidy tags Quen who hits the silly string for a kickout. Quen follows up with a dropkick and cocky pin for another kickout. Metalik hits a big back elbow from the ropes as Komander is tagged and hits a springboard dropkick. Komander with a nice pair of leg scissors as Metalik heads over the top rope to crash into Private Party. Komander hits a Sky twister corkscrew! Cover on Kassidy for a kick out as we head into our first set of commercials. Fast-paced action continues, as does my newest dog playing three-way with her sisters. Quen with a pump kick into Komander’s face. Quen sets up Komander on the ropes as Metalik attacks from behind. Metalik is now on the top as Quen takes him down and follows up with a 450 splash. Komander breaks it up. Metalik with the sling blade and a dropkick after walking the ropes. Kassidy breaks up the pin attempt. Kassidy is tagged as he and Metalik are going at it now. Quen and Komander went for a shooting star press as their respected opponents escaped in time! Private Party hits gin & juice for the win!

Winner: Private Party (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Decent opener. I love seeing Private Party’s progression in the tag division so far. I do not mind seeing them mix it up with Chris Jericho and the crew, as nothing but good things will happen for all parties involved. Built up properly, Private Party could one day engage in a long-term feud with Young Bucks for the ultimate rub.

The Learning Tree appears afterwards as Private Party charges at them and all Hell breaks loose. Referees and security try to restore control. An Ultimate Guerrero vs Okada video package is shown. Match going down on AEW COLLISION this weekend.

MATCH 2: Rey Fenix vs Turbo Floyd

Flyod hits a muscle pose before the two men begin exchanging chops. Turbo with a tackle and a big elbow drop for one count. Fenix hits a kick to the side of the head, followed by a frog splash for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix (1 minute)

Rating:NR

Not a squash match, but it wasn’t a match. That’s for damn sure.

MATCH 3: TNT Championship Tournament Qualifier-Lio Rush vs Action Andretti

The fifth spot is up for whoever wins here, as they’ll advance to the Ladder match for the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door. Lio heads out of the ring to chase after Andretti. They both pull off some theatrics with flips and all. Back inside the ring as they square off to hit another. We get another stalemate as they smash together in the center of the ring. A spot to crown a new TNT Champion continues as Andretti and Lio fight between the ropes at the apron. Andretti, with a boot to the face, sends Lio crashing. Andretti follows up by bouncing off the ropes to hit Lio. Andretti brings it back into the ring to pull off a falcon arrow for a kickout. Lio hits a big combination that drops Andretti to his knees. Andretti comes back to the counter and almost wins. Andretti misses a split-legged moonsault. Lio hits a roundhouse kick, followed by a stunner! Lio springs to the top and hits a frog splash for the win.

Winner: Lio Rush (8 minutes)

Rating:**

Nice seeing Lio back. Hasn’t missed a step.

Post-match, Lio is a good sport and helps Andretti up as the rest of Top Flight gives him dabs.

MATCH 4: Shingo Takagi vs AR Fox

Fox sends Takagi out of the ring and onto the floor before bringing it back inside. Takagi kicks out after the cover attempt. Fox hits the ropes as Takagi hits him with an elbow followed by a hard chop. Snapping neckbreaker follows from Fox. Takagi hits elbow strikes to the neck as Fox maneuvers out to hit a superkick. Fox hits a 450 splash for a kickout. Action heads over to the corner where Fox was looking for an attack but no mas. Shingo hits a Death Valley driver and a clothesline. Shingo hits the made-in-Japan to end this one.

Winner: Shingo Takagi (3 minutes)

Rating:**

It was a Decent match, but the winner was never in doubt for me. How about you all?

Post-match, Bryan Danielson comes out and tries to give Shingo props. Shingo is ice cold as he dismisses the gestures and gives Danielson a bump on his way out of the ring. Danielson looks on, annoyed and pissed.

MATCH 4: Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifier-Serena Deeb vs Willow Nightingale

Deeb, early on, tries for headlock control. Off the ropes, Deeb goes for a shoulder tackle as Willow isn’t budging. Willow knocks her on her behind and hits a crossbody for a near pinfall. Deeb tried looking for a single-leg crab as Willow escaped to the outside of the ring. Deeb follows up with a baseball slide and a swinging neckbreaker as we head to our final set of commercials. We are back as Willow hits a dropkick, followed by a spinebuster for Deeb to kick out. Deeb is sent into the ropes as Deeb counters with a submission attempt. Willow hits an airway crash for the counter. Deeb hammers at the knee to hit a single-leg crab. That submission hold is locked in good as Willow powers out with her thick legs. Deeb hits a German suplex for another kickout. Deeb climbs to the top, and Willow follows. Willow hits a superplex as both women come crashing down hard. Both women are up to their feet as they exchange overhead chops. Willow ends up giving Deeb a lariat and misses the cannonball. Deeb hits the detox for a near fall. Deeb is thinking of a serenity lock as Willow counters, but her knee buckles. Deeb bounces off the ropes as Willow connects with the pounce and the babe bomb for victory.

Winner: Willow (11 minutes)

Rating:***

Good main event. I love both of these women, but Willow was the right call between me and the fans, so I want to see her and Kris Statlander face off. Who have you all got advancing?

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!