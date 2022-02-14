Santos Escobar On His NXT Title Match at Vengeance Day, Evolution of NXT, More

Santos Escobar is battling for the NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, and he discussed the match and more in a new interview. Escobar, who will face Bron Breakker for the title on Tuesday’s show, spoke with PWInsider about the bout and more, and you can check out the highlights below:

On finally getting an NXT Championship match: “You know, I think things always come at the right time. I’ve been working a lot since I got here on NXT, of course the Cruiserweight division, of course unifying Cruiserweight titles last year at Stand and Deliver and from then on, just ready for this spot and this opportunity and I finally got it, and who better than a young, unexperienced talent Bron Breakker, who is by the way, very impressive, very strong, he’s got a lot of potential, but in my eyes, he’s not ready. He’s not ready to carry on his shoulders the brand – I am. So I’m going to snatch the title from him this Tuesday and there’s little to nothing he can do about it.”

On if there is anyone from Raw he’d like to see show up in NXT: “Well first of all I think, to have such amazing superstars like AJ and Dolph show up to NXT speaks volumes of what we’re doing in the brand because if they’re willing to come on their day off, it means we’re doing something right. To your question, I would love to have maybe Rey Mysterio or Dominic, so we can, you know, throw down.”

On the evolution of NXT to the current “2.0” version: “The business itself is evolving and I think the main note of NXT 2.0 is the young talent, the young raw talent that’s always willing to fight, is hungry and of course in this business you either evolve or you die and in my case, I welcome the challenge. I will come to fight. These talents are willing to give everything every single night, and I think that’s the main point of advantage for me, that I’m always ready, because I come from a place – Mexico – where you have to fight 100% every single night. So I’m ready for this, and when I saw the changes happening, of course you always have to stay ready, so I kept doing my program, my process, I transformed my body to fit this new image we’re offering to our audience and I’m so happy, you know? I feel better than ever, and of course ready for this challenge in particular, and just hoping that I will come out on top. I know I will.”

On how Elektra Lopez fits in Legado Del Fantasma: “Legado Del Fantasma is an all-inclusive group. The main thing is you got to have is love for Lucha Libre, love for Latinos and she checks all the boxes and the passion that she has for the business, I think it’s very important for me and for us as a group because you can tell through the screen that we have a very special bond, that we belong together, the four of us, and we are a true familia and to me that’s the most important thing, that we click, so that what we do during our NXT appearances is natural and most importantly, is real. ”