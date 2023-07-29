Santos Escobar Wins WWE US Title Shot After Match With Rey Mysterio Stopped

Santos Escobar is headed to a United States Championship shot after his match with Rey Mysterio on WWE Smackdown was stopped due to an apparent injury. Friday’s show saw Escobar and Mysterio compete in the finals of the US Title Invitational Tournament. Escobar picked up the win after the match was stopped when Mysterio took a dive from Escobar and appeared to hit his head on the ringside mats. Rey was checked out by officials and the referee stopped the match, giving Escobar the win.

Mysterio was able to get up and embraced Escobar after the match. Escobar’s match with Theory will take place on the August 11th episode of Smackdown.