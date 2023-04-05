Saraya Says She’s ‘Barely On’ AEW All Access

Saraya won’t be seen much on AEW All Access, and she recently explained why she’s doesn’t show up much on the reality series. The AEW series premiered last Wednesday, and Saraya noted on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio that she “barely” appears, noting that she didn’t enjoy being on Total Divas and that she’s intimidated by being on the genre.

“I’m barely on it,” Saraya told the hosts (per Wrestling Inc). “If I’m being honest, I’m barely on it. I’m kind of scared of reality shows… Yeah, I was drinking the whole time [on Total Divas]. I can’t remember half of it. I’m a little intimidated by reality shows.”

Saraya appeared on the Total Divas from seasons three through six when she was working for WWE. AEW All Access airs Wednesday nights after Dynamite and follows seveal AEW stars like Adam Cole, Britt Baker, The Young Bucks, Wardlow, and more.