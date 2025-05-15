Saraya Would Love a Chance To Tag With AJ Lee Again At Some Point

Saraya says that if she ever gets the chance, she’d love to join forces with AJ Lee in a tag team match. The two teamed up back in 2015 for a match against The Bellas before Lee retired, and Saraya mentioned her when asked who she would like to work with in the future.

“First of all, it would be Mercedes, of course,” Saraya said (per Fightful). “I feel like that’s a built-in story. We need that to happen at some point in our careers. I think that’d be really great. Then I would love to face Rhea or be in a tag with Rhea, I feel like. The first goth going against the the modern goth, you know, it’d be really great.”

She continued, “I would love to tag with AJ again down the road. I feel like that would be amazing. There’s a lot of people I want to wrestle. Like, there’s no one in particular I’m like, I have to do this. I have to. Because I just want to wrestle everybody. I want to, like, bring it back with Nattie, Nikki. Like, I want to wrestle Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Trinity. Like, there’s just so many people I want to wrestle.”

Saraya exited AEW in March, but has said things are open for a potential return.