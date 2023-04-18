– During a recent interview wih Uproxx’s Raj Prashad, Saraya discussed AEW going to Wembley Stadium and top dream matchups for AEW. Below are some highlights:

Saraya on AEW’s upcoming event at Wembley Stadium: “I haven’t performed in the UK in years. And then to be on one of the biggest stages you can get over there, Wembley Stadium, it’s just a very wild opportunity. It does have that WrestleMania 1 vibe where this is something really special. I feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of history.”

On her possible dream matchups: “I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there.”