– PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado, has arrived in Japan ahead of next month’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Banks is expected to appear at the event and work with NJPW in the coming months.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is scheduled for January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome. The second night will take place on January 21 at the Yokohama Arena.