Sasha Banks Says She Wants a Match With Tessa Blanchard: ‘Let’s Wrestle’

– Sasha Banks’ situation with WWE is still unclear, but she’s teasing matches with a non-WWE talent in Tessa Blanchard. As you can see via the below screenshot, Banks replied to an Instagram post by Blanchard calling for a match with the Impact Knockout.

Banks is currently in a stalemate with WWE according to the most recent report, with Banks wanting out of WWE and WWE not willing to let her out of the contract. WWE still wants Banks to come back and had originally planned for Banks to be at Money in the Bank, but that seems likely at this point.