wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Says She Wants a Match With Tessa Blanchard: ‘Let’s Wrestle’
May 6, 2019 | Posted by
– Sasha Banks’ situation with WWE is still unclear, but she’s teasing matches with a non-WWE talent in Tessa Blanchard. As you can see via the below screenshot, Banks replied to an Instagram post by Blanchard calling for a match with the Impact Knockout.
Banks is currently in a stalemate with WWE according to the most recent report, with Banks wanting out of WWE and WWE not willing to let her out of the contract. WWE still wants Banks to come back and had originally planned for Banks to be at Money in the Bank, but that seems likely at this point.
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation