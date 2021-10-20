Sasha Banks Says She Wants to Wrestle Becky Lynch for the Rest of Her Life

– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on WWE’s The Bump today to preview her match with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for Lynch’s SmackDown Women’s title at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sasha Banks on if she’s bothered with Becky Lynch beating Bianca Belair at SummerSlam: “No, not at all. Becky Lynch is on the top of her game. She is a mother now, she’s super smart, and she beat Bianca in 26 seconds. That sounds like a worthy champion to me, but The Boss is back, The Boss is better than ever, and I plan on being the SmackDown Women’s Champion, Kayla.”

On wrestling Becky Lynch: “Oh man, I hope to wrestle Becky Lynch for the rest of my life. She’s an incredible opponent in the ring. She’s an incredible person outside of the ring and she is just one of my favorites to wrestle in general. I just hope we have this rivalry for a very long time.”

Banks vs. Lynch vs. Belair is set for tomorrow at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.