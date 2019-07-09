Sasha Banks Visits Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling Dojo to Train (Pics)

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks was in Japan and shared some photos of herself meeting some Japanese wrestlers and stars. Today, Meiko Satomura shared some photos on Twitter showing the former WWE Raw and women’s tag team champion training at the Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling dojo. You can check out that tweet and photos below.

As previously reported, Banks’ status with WWE is rumored to still be in a TBA situation. She’s being locally advertised for an upcoming live event scheduled for this month. Due to a Raw segment this week, fans have also speculated she could return at Extreme Rules this Sunday to help Bayley in her scheduled handicap match against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE programming since she and Bayley lost the tag team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 last April.