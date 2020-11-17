Sasha Banks Says Her Smackdown Title Reign Feels Different Than Past Ones, Talks Facing Asuka At Survivor Series

Sasha Banks spoke with Variety for a new interview promoting her appearance on The Mandalorian as well as Survivor Series and discussed being Smackdown Women’s Champion, her match with Asuka on Sunday and more. You can check out highlights below:

On how her current title reign feels different than previous ones: “It feels so much different this time around. I feel like ever since I came back from my little break where I really just tried to find my passion again, my wrestling has just been *mwah* chef’s kiss. I mean, I’ve always been great, amazing. But the seasonings that I’ve been adding in 2020 have just been tasting so freakin’ good that I just cannot stop and I cannot wait to do more. Being the SmackDown Women’s Champion, that means I am completely the best. I always say ‘I’m the best.’ I really know 100% that I am the greatest wrestler of all time, but I have so many new competitors. I look forward to facing so many new faces, so many new matchups, and it really lets me go to sleep dreaming of excitement for every Friday night knowing what I’m going to have.”

On her match with Asuka at Survivor Series: “Asuka is, if not one of the best, the best competitor in our division. And she is a legend in Japan. She is one of the longest-reigning champions in our company. We have thrown it down in the past, but I feel like every single day, we want to get better in every single way. We want to do the best. And now that we represent our own brands, and being the champions, we’re really just going to go there Sunday and prove who is the best of the best. SmackDown is Team Blue. That’s why my hair is blue. That’s why I’m the Blueprint. That’s why I’m really the greatest. I have to show her that I’m the best at everything. She is great. But I’m greater.”

On who she’s looking forward to facing as champion: “Oh man, there’s so many. I know right now Carmella is coming after me. But there can be the whole lineup. There’s not just one, you know? I have Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca, Natalya, these are all girls that I love so much. And I cannot wait to wrestle because they all inspire me. And like I said, this women’s division is the best women’s division ever. Every time I walk in that locker room, I just know that the future is in good hands. I know that there’s going to be so much magic to create with these girls, and I just can’t wait to do it with all of them.”

On the current state of WWE and wrestling as a whole: “I think it’s so incredible to see how much hope WWE brings the world and how much that we can just go entertain through these trying times. It brings me hope and it brings me joy, knowing that I can go into work and legit live my dream and put smiles on people’s faces, and to have the talent and the brotherhood and the sisterhood of my peers. It’s so awesome. I love it. I am so thankful for wrestling for giving me a sole purpose and a joy in life. Just to spread happiness and smiles around the world because there’s nothing else I rather be doing at this time right now than, you know, bumping my ass off. But I love it so, so much. I think it’s such a special place where you can create so much magic.”

On who would win between the WWE Univers and Star Wars Universe: “Oh my. Wow. Wow. You know, I I love love, love, love WWE. I love that it’s a huge universe. It’s a huge one. But ‘Star Wars’ has a whole entire galaxy. I don’t know if WWE is ready for that. I mean, WWE is huge. You have Sasha Banks on your team, you can get through anything. But I think it’s probably better to unite with the ‘Star Wars’ universe than to go against them because of how huge they are. They’ve been around for a long time, but so has WWE, so I definitely think WWE would stand a fair chance but I have to say ‘Star Wars,’ I’m sorry.”