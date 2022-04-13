Sasha Banks Wants to Headline WWE Show in Saudi Arabia, Comments on Cody Rhodes’ Return

– During a recent interview with Ten Count’s Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks discussed her goals for 2022, wanting to headline a WWE show in Saudi Arabia, the return of Cody Rhodes, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sasha Banks on her goals for 2022: “I just want to continue to keep on shaking the table. I want to keep on making history. For myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi. I would love for the tag team championships to be represented over there and to main event. The main event of any pay-per-view, representing [the tag team titles], is the goal of 2022. Me and Naomi can accomplish that.”

Her thoughts on the return of Cody Rhodes: “For myself, it’s so cool. I am such a big fan of the Rhodes family. Dusty Rhodes has given me everything, laid the foundation for me. To see the Rhodes back in WWE is so cool. Next, let’s bring back Goldust, let’s bring them all back. Dean Ambrose, you want to come? Let’s go, the more the merrier. Let’s do it. I would love to see Ruby Riott back in the WWE Universe. Absolutely.”

At WrestleMania 38, Banks snapped her WrestleMania losing streak. She and tag team partner Naomi won a Fatal 4-Way match to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, it’s rumored that WWE will return to Saudi Arabia later this year, potentially as early as September for TLC 2022.