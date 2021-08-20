wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not At Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam Match With Bianca Belair Could Be Off
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Sasha Banks is not in attendance at tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, Johnson notes that the “word making the rounds” is that Banks may have been pulled from tomorrow’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Meanwhile, Belair reportedly traveled to Phoenix yesterday and is backstage for SmackDown.
Both Banks and Belair were not at last weekend’s WWE live events due to what the company described as “unforeseen circumstances”, though PWInsider later reported that “barring something unforeseen happening” the SummerSlam match between the two was still expected to take place.
SummerSlam will take place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
