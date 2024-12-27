Sawyer Fulton Reflects On 2017 WWE Release: ‘That Guy Deserved To Be Fired’

Sawyer Fulton exited WWE in 2017, and he recently reflected on his release and how he’s grown since then. Fulton was an original member of SAnitY but was released from his contract in late 2017, and he spoke about the matter on Developmentally Speaking.

“It is a tough pill to swallow, watching especially one of your dreams fall apart in front of you,” Fulton began (per Fightful). “I get a lot of comments from people telling me, ‘WWE dropped the ball with you.’ In my mind, no, they didn’t. The guy that they fired deserved to be fired. The guy that they let go wasn’t ready for everything that was coming at him.”

He continued, “The man that I am now is more than enough for anything that they could put me through, anything that TNA could put me through, anything that AEW could put me through. I don’t really care what the PWI 500 says. I know I can hang with absolutely each and any one of those motherfuckers, each and every one of those guys. I know I can put on matches across this country, Canada, Mexico. Anywhere I go. I know I’m going to be able to put on the best match of that card. I’m going to be able to be something that no one else sees, a huge physical presence, more athletic, more powerful, more crazy, and and intense than anybody’s even ready for. I don’t think I would be that man if WWE hadn’t let me go.”

Fulton has worked with a number of companies in the years since including MLW and Impact Wrestling.