Scarlett Bordeaux Featured On Cover Of Fitness Gurls Magazine

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scarlett Bordeaux

Scarlett Bordeaux has a new appearance, appearing on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. The WWE alumna is on the cover of the latest issue, which is out Monday on digital and in print. You can see the cover below.

Bordeaux was, along with Karrion Kross, released from WWE in early November. She joins Chelsea Green as wrestli stars who have been on the cover of Fitness Gurls.

