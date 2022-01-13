wrestling / News
Scarlett Bordeaux Featured On Cover Of Fitness Gurls Magazine
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
Scarlett Bordeaux has a new appearance, appearing on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. The WWE alumna is on the cover of the latest issue, which is out Monday on digital and in print. You can see the cover below.
Bordeaux was, along with Karrion Kross, released from WWE in early November. She joins Chelsea Green as wrestli stars who have been on the cover of Fitness Gurls.
The Return of the Smokeshow @Lady_Scarlett13 is on the cover of @fitnessgurls #fgcanada 🇨🇦 … Issue out Monday on Digital and in Print … Photo by @JoeyWrightPhoto … #scarlettbordeaux #fitnessgurls #smokeshow pic.twitter.com/TvwdSQRzm0
— Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) January 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters’ WWE Main Roster Call-Up In 2005, Thinking Masters Could Become WWE Champion
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Comparing Jade Cargill’s Run To Goldberg In WCW, How Khan Reminds Him Of Dixie Carter
- Ric Flair Comments On WWE Using ‘The Man’, Says He Wanted It Passed Down To His Children