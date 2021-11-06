wrestling / News

Scarlett Bordeaux Teases An Onlyfans Page, Reveals She Already Has A Magazine Cover After WWE Release

November 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scarlett NXT

As we previously reported, Scarlett Bordeaux was released from the WWE this week, along with seventeen other wrestlers from the main roster and NXT. In posts on Twitter, Scarlett teased setting up an Onlyfans page and revealed she’s already had business offers.

She wrote: “I’ve been a free agent for less than 24 hours and I just got a magazine cover and now discussing potential clothing lines… we’re about to have a lot of fun! Do you guys want to see me make an Only Fans?
Blink twice for yes.

