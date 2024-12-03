– During last week’s WWE Raw, the Wyatt Sicks’ Nikki Cross attacked Karrion Kross’ wife, Scarlett. A tag team bout is set up for next week’s Raw featuring The Final Testament vs. Wyatt Sicks. Scarlett later released a video showing Scarlett talking to Kross about the Wyatt Sicks. In the caption, she references Nikki Cross’ former best friend, Alexa Bliss.

She wrote on Nikki Cross in the caption, “Once upon a time, her best friend was corrupted by who… So why is she standing next to him? The devils you know versus the devils you don’t. Think about it. 💀 #WWERaw” In the clip Scarlett shared, she says to Kross, “What Nikki did to me last week was evil, it was malicious, it was poisonous, and frankly I would’ve done the same thing, and I respect her. So, this whole flipping out thing you’re doing? Save the energy.”

Whether this is meant to tease an eventual return for Alexa Bliss remains to be seen. Last week, it was rumored by PWInsider. that WWE is planning for a TV return for Bliss soon. You can view that clip below: