Scarlett & Shotzi Launch Paranormal-Themed New YouTube Channel

Scarlett and Shotzi have launched a new YouTube channel with paranormal content set to arrive year-round. As previously reported, the WWE digital series Chamber of Horrors made its return last week as the two visited the The Mineral Wells Hill House along with Dominik Mysterio and Otis. Scarlett posted to her Twitter account on Friday to note that there are more episodes on the way, along with additional horror content on the ScarlettandShotzi YouTube channel.

Scarlett wrote:

“New Channel Alert

Shotzi and I are thrilled to announce that we have five more episodes of our paranormal show, Chamber of Horrors, dropping this year—plus even more haunted content ahead!

Catch a sneak peek of our first episode featuring the incredible psychic medium Kelsi Davies and the legendary Rey Mysterio Jr.

Join us on our new YouTube channel @ScarlettandShotzi. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit that like button!”