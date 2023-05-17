Scorpio Sky Featured In Advertisement For AEW Collision

As previously reported, AEW announced the new Saturday series Collision, which begins on June 17. The poster advertised talent like MJF, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, Andrade el Idolo, FTR, Miro and the House of Black.

Evil Uno posted an alternate graphic which features Scorpio Sky, another AEW wrestler who has been absent for some time. It appears as though he will also be on the new show. That graphic also features Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page and Jack Perry.