Scott D’Amore On Fans Wanting Him In AEW: ‘I’m Enjoying What I’m Doing Now’

Scott D’Amore appreciates Tony Khan, but he’s happy with what he’s doing now rather than joining AEW. D’Amore is currently running Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, with fans often speculating on the potential for him to end up in AEW at some point. He addressed the notion of joining AEW in an appearance on Busted Open Radio and said that he’s happy doing what he’s doing now.

“I’m kind of enjoying what I’m doing now,” D’Amore said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m always looking into options and opportunities. You know how Gilligan’s Island was a ‘three-hour tour,’ well, I was on a ‘three-day trip.’ It was three days of going to Nashville [assisting Jeff Jarrett], and it turned into 7-plus years or whatever. I’m not sitting here jumping…I love having a little more free time.”

He continued, “Always open to looking at opportunities but truthfully, Tony Khan, great guy, appreciate everything he’s done…and he already has so many great people around him… There’s no lack of great wrestling minds there.”

D’Amore MLP presents Northern Rising this weekend in Toronto.