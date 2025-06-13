Scott D’Amore Says Naomi Insisted On Losing TNA Rematch To Jordynne Grace Before WWE Return

Scott D’Amore says that he gave Naomi the option not to lose on her way out of TNA, but that she insisted she lose her Knockouts Championship rematch. Naomi lost the title to Grace in 2024 and then lost a rematch before returning to WWE, and D’Amore reflected on the matter in a column for Uncrowned in light of her Money in the Bank win.

For the first time in her WWE career, Naomi won the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Her latest accolade was written about by former TNA President Scott D’Amore in his column on Uncrowned. You can see highlights below:

On Naomi’s MITB win: “The women’s Money In The Bank match was every bit as exciting as the men’s, with Naomi emerging from a thrilling ladder match also featuring Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss. All of them had terrific moments, and it is great to see emerging talents like Vaquer and Perez get presented as the megastars they will soon be. But, of course, I have an affinity for Naomi … or rather Trinity, which is her real name and what she was known as during her incredible run in TNA from 2023-24.”

On landing Naomi in TNA: “Trinity was a massive get for TNA. The transition from the WWE can be tough when it’s all you’ve ever known, but once she committed, she was phenomenal. Trinity had no ego, brought no drama — just had a team-first attitude. She was a huge boost to the entire locker room, not just the Knockouts division. Everyone knew she’d probably return to WWE eventually, and we were cool with that. The goal was always to showcase her as a featured star and help her continue growing. She delivered at every major milestone — from Slammiversary to Bound for Glory, then into the TNA rebrand at Hard to Kill in January 2024.”

On Naomi returning to WWE: “She signed to go back to WWE, and told me in December 2023. She had every right to say, ‘Hey, I need to drop the belt quickly and I can’t lose twice to Jordynne Grace during Hard to Kill weekend.’ I actually offered her an out — to drop the title and then not do the rematch on television just days later. But she insisted on doing the right thing, passing the torch to Jordynne and giving the TNA Knockouts Title full respect.

“When she sat me down and told me she was going back to WWE, she did it in person and was gracious enough to tell me what her time in TNA had meant to her. That gave me the chance to tell her exactly what she had done for TNA in return. Some tears were shed, so yeah, if I am thrilled that Trinity won Money In The Bank and will be in a WWE title program, don’t blame me.”