– Scott Dawson posted a cryptic tweet on Jan. 11 that said, “Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon.”

The tweet caused a stir as The Revival are set to become free agents in the spring and WWE is reportedly trying their best to negotiate new contracts.

Dawson returned to social media to clarify he would be taking a break from the platform to focus on his family.