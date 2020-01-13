wrestling / News
Scott Dawson Clarifies Tweet, Says He’s Taking Social Media Break
– Scott Dawson posted a cryptic tweet on Jan. 11 that said, “Guys, it’s time to go away for a while until we get everything figured out. See ya soon.”
The tweet caused a stir as The Revival are set to become free agents in the spring and WWE is reportedly trying their best to negotiate new contracts.
Dawson returned to social media to clarify he would be taking a break from the platform to focus on his family.
I’ve had many friends & fans ask me about this. I should’ve clarified, I’m taking a break from social media. I apologize for that vague tweet, but I do appreciate EVERYONE’S support. Everything I do is for my family. I only want the best for them. They’re my #1.
Thank you.#FTR https://t.co/w0R0qYlRte
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) January 13, 2020
