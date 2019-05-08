wrestling / News

WWE News: Scott Dawson Sends A Warning About Embarrassments, Lana Has A Plan To Increase Ratings, The Singh Brothers Claim They're Undefeated

May 8, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Scott Dawson

– In a post on Twitter, Scott Dawson sent out a warning about The Revival’s recent embarrassments on RAW, saying that the person responsible will regret it. It could be taken as a message to the Usos, or WWE after the company said the choice of getting embarrassed was up to them.

– Lana said that she can help the WWE fix their ratings problem.

– The Singh Brothers wrote that they are undefeated on 205 Live and last week’s lost to Lucha House Party ‘didn’t count’.

