WWE News: Scott Dawson Sends A Warning About Embarrassments, Lana Has A Plan To Increase Ratings, The Singh Brothers Claim They’re Undefeated
– In a post on Twitter, Scott Dawson sent out a warning about The Revival’s recent embarrassments on RAW, saying that the person responsible will regret it. It could be taken as a message to the Usos, or WWE after the company said the choice of getting embarrassed was up to them.
You’ll regret all this embarrassment. #FTR
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 7, 2019
– Lana said that she can help the WWE fix their ratings problem.
#SDLIVE call me when you want ratings….. because no one will make #SDLIVE, #RAW or #MITB ladder match #RAVISHING like I can pic.twitter.com/S3guq1Fbis
— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) May 8, 2019
– The Singh Brothers wrote that they are undefeated on 205 Live and last week’s lost to Lucha House Party ‘didn’t count’.
Last week didn’t count.
The streak continues.
Still Undefeated. Still charismatic. #205Live @WWE
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 8, 2019
