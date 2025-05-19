Sean Waltman Comments on How He’s Feeling, Talks About A Possible Last Match

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Wrestling Inc), Sean Waltman discussed his health after the injuries he suffered in his career, as well as the possibility of one last match. Waltman made an appearance for TNA at Rebellion earlier this month.

He said: “Pretty good, man. I mean, I’m beat up. I got, you know, torn pec, two torn biceps, like a bunch of stuff, but I feel great. I walk around like, you know … got a little bit of arthritis here and there, but I have no right to feel as good as I do Ariel, for all the, you know, damage I did to myself,” he said. “I could do it [one more match.] Let’s just put it that way. But it had to be the right, you know, something special, like some kind of a pay-per-view event or, you know, something big. But I’m fine with just showing up and do something like that [TNA appearance] every now and then. I don’t really have the itch really bad like a lot of people get.“