Season Two Of E!’s House of Villains Featuring Jesse Godderz To Premiere This Week

Jesse Godderz, who competed in TNA and is a big part of Ohio Valley Wrestling will be competing on E!’s House of Villains.

The second season debuts this Wednesday. The show is where “villains” from different reality franchises live in the same house and compete to win the title of Ultimate Villain and $200,000.

Check out the trailer below and the official details:

E!’S “HOUSE OF VILLAINS” RETURNS WITH MORE MISCHIEF AND MANIPULATION AS SEASON TWO KICKS OFF WITH A SPECIAL TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE EVENT BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT