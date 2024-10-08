wrestling / News
Season Two Of E!’s House of Villains Featuring Jesse Godderz To Premiere This Week

Jesse Godderz, who competed in TNA and is a big part of Ohio Valley Wrestling will be competing on E!’s House of Villains.
The second season debuts this Wednesday. The show is where “villains” from different reality franchises live in the same house and compete to win the title of Ultimate Villain and $200,000.
Check out the trailer below and the official details:
E!’S “HOUSE OF VILLAINS” RETURNS WITH MORE MISCHIEF AND MANIPULATION AS SEASON TWO KICKS OFF WITH A SPECIAL TWO-NIGHT PREMIERE EVENT BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 AT 10 P.M. ET/PT
- “House of Villains” special two-night premiere begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized 75-minute episode that will air simultaneously across Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA. The chaos continues the following night on Oct. 10 with a new episode airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT only on E!
- Beginning Oct. 10, the series will air in its regular Thursday timeslot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!
- E!’s hit competition elimination series “House of Villains,” hosted by Joel McHale, returns to the iconic lair from season one with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars. With new twists and turns throughout the challenges, the villains must scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”
- Surprise guests include Janice Dickinson, Tori Spelling and former villains Bobby Lytes and Jax Taylor.
- As previously announced, the villains include:
- Wes Bergmann (“The Challenge”)
- Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)
- Jessie Godderz (“Big Brother”)
- Richard Hatch (“Survivor”)
- Victoria Larson (“The Bachelor”)
- Larissa Lima (“90 Day Fiancé”)
- Kandy Muse (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
- Camilla Poindexter (“Bad Girls Club”)
- Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“Flavor of Love”)
- Safaree (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”)
- Season one averaged 861,000 total viewers and 384,000 in the 18-49 demo across all platforms through 35 days, making it the network’s most-watched new series since 2020.
- “House of Villains” is produced by Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Lisa Fletcher and Matt Odgers executive produce.
