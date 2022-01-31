wrestling / News
Second Hana Kimura Memorial Show Planned For May
January 31, 2022
It was announced on Twitter that the second Hana Kimura memorial show will happen on May 23 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The first event, called MATANE, was held last year on May 22 and streamed on FITE.
木村花メモリアルマッチ
『バグース！』
2022.5.23 夜
後楽園ホール
開催決定🌸
2/7（月）
チケット即売会
16時半〜18時半#たかところ さんにて
1組ずつご案内のため、お待たせしてしまうかもしれないので、寒さ対策をお願いします🙏#木村花バグース🌸
詳細お待ちください🙏🥺 pic.twitter.com/xAv8t0uGqA
— 木村響子🌸🌸🌸🦍 (@kimurarock) January 31, 2022
Kimura passed away in 2020, a victim of cyberbullying and harassment that led to her taking her own life. If you are thinking thoughts of self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
