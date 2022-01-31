Second Hana Kimura Memorial Show Planned For May

It was announced on Twitter that the second Hana Kimura memorial show will happen on May 23 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The first event, called MATANE, was held last year on May 22 and streamed on FITE.

Kimura passed away in 2020, a victim of cyberbullying and harassment that led to her taking her own life. If you are thinking thoughts of self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.