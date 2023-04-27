wrestling / News
Second Annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament To Start Next Month
April 26, 2023 | Posted by
The second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will kick off next month in AEW. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the second iteration of the tournament will take place this summer.
The first rounds of the tournaments will kick off next month at AEW Double or Nothing, with the tournament running through the finals on July 15th in Calgary.
.@TonyKhan with BIG NEWS about the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oq6jqjfsFZ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 27, 2023