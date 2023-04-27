wrestling / News

Second Annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament To Start Next Month

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament Image Credit: AEW

The second annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will kick off next month in AEW. On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that the second iteration of the tournament will take place this summer.

The first rounds of the tournaments will kick off next month at AEW Double or Nothing, with the tournament running through the finals on July 15th in Calgary.

