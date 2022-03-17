wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Appears On The Tonight Show, Stomps A Leprechaun
March 17, 2022
Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave a stomp to a leprechaun. The segment was part of the ‘Audience Suggestion Box’. You can see photos and a clip of the appearance below.
.@WWERollins is in the house! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/hnDU88ennC
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 17, 2022
Did @WWERollins just get some extra luck ahead of #WrestleMania?! ☘️
📸 @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/L20zEYhpsG
— WWE (@WWE) March 17, 2022
Audience Suggestion Box: @WWERollins delivers The Stomp on a leprechaun! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/iLaPYrEm2f
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 17, 2022
