wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Appears On The Tonight Show, Stomps A Leprechaun

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave a stomp to a leprechaun. The segment was part of the ‘Audience Suggestion Box’. You can see photos and a clip of the appearance below.

