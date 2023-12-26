Seth Rollins Describes His Reaction To CM Punk’s WWE Return

In a segment that aired on WWE Raw (per Fightful) last night, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke about his reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series where he flipped out and cursed out the former AEW star in storyline. Below are the highlights:

On when he heard Punk’s theme song: “It was such a mixture of emotions. Rage and disappointment, but also, you kind of knew it was coming, and then when you heard it, it was almost a bit of disbelief, like you’d seen a ghost, but a ghost that you really want to punch in the mouth,” he said.

On what it would take for CM Punk to earn his trust: “Ooof, I don’t know, man. We have a long road to get to that point. It’s been ten years of him doing the opposite of him earning my respect. I had a lot of respect for this guy. I put him on a pedestal in a lot of ways, and for me, he was the epitome of don’t ever meet your heroes because they’ll always disappoint you. That’s what it’s been for me for the last ten years, just a series of disappointments, over and over and over. I’ve known the guy for two decades. It’s been a wild twenty years. For him to get to a point where he’s earned my respect again, I don’t want to say it’s Mount Everest because I don’t think that would be doing it justice, to be honest. It’s going to be a long road, if we ever get there.”