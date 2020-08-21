Seth Rollins On If There Is Backstage Animosity Toward Dominik Mysterio, Who Came Up With Monday Night Messiah, How He Doesn’t Know What Fans Want

In an interview with Sporting News, Seth Rollins discussed if there is any animosity backstage towards Dominik Mysterio for getting such a prominent Summerslam match, who came up with the Monday Night Messiah, and how he doesn’t know what wrestling fans want. His comments are below.

On if there is any animosity backstage that Dominik Myserio is getting a prominent Summerslam match: “It’s so crazy now because everything is so isolated. There isn’t a lot of interaction backstage because everyone is trying to stay in their own bubble. It’s a totally different atmosphere. But I feel there’s a fair amount of support for him and I don’t feel like there’s any animosity. I think people are very curious to see what this match is going to look like.”

On who came up with the Monday Night Messiah: “It’s been a work in progress that started after Survivor Series last year and the seeds were really planted after Hell in a Cell. It was an idea between myself and Paul Heyman. It went under different iterations where we had heavy religious overtones in the beginning but I didn’t really want that. It’s been a work in progress from the clothes and my purpose. It’s been fulfilling in an artistic sense.”

On how he doesn’t know what fans want: “It’s funny how that works. I don’t know what the fans want. You give them what they want and they reject it. Then you give them what they want again and after two weeks and they want what they rejected. It’s such a weird roller coaster. Wrestling fandom is one of the wildest things in the world. We have to do things week to week because we really don’t have things planned and done for weeks like a TV show. Everything changes week to week. I can’t imagine being somebody who has to write a wrestling show; you have to lose your hair. I can just do my job the best I can.”