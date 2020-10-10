Seth Rollins Introduces Himself as ‘SmackDown’s Savior’ After Joining Roster (Video)

– He is the Monday Night Messiah no more. As previously reported, former WWE World and Universal champion Seth Rollins was drafted to the SmackDown roster during Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft. In a WWE Network exclusive interview video, Seth Rollins reacted to the draft move and shared his thoughts, which you can see below, along with some highlights:

On if he feels overlooked since he was No. 1 Draft pick last year: “First of all, I’d like to introduce myself, Seth Rollins, former Monday Night Messiah, and now I guess, SmackDown’s Savior. I don’t know how that part’s gonna play out, but I will say that no, the numbers don’t matter to me. You gotta understand how these things work. It’s very natural for the champions to go off the board first. But who was the first behind that? And who was the first to change brands? Who is going to be the most talked about pick of this draft? I think I’ve answered all those questions.”

Rollins on what fans can expect from him on SmackDown: “More of the same. I am not done spreading my message. The greater good has not come to fruition. I think that while I’m happy to leave Raw behind, while I’m happy kind of to blaze new trails, sad to not see the Mysterios crumble anymore, but I’m bringing my brand to the blue brand. I’m very excited to do so.”