Seth Rollins Says John Cena Is the Closest Thing Wrestling Has To Muhammad Ali

Seth Rollins believes that John Cena is the wrestler that comes closest to what boxing had in Muhammad Ali. Rollins was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show following Saturday Night’s Main Event and during the conversation he said that Roman Reigns was the Patrick Mahomes of WWE. He was also asked who could compare to Ali, and said that no one was on Ali’s level but Cena was the closest thing.

“This is the hardest one,” Rollins said (per Wrestling Inc). “The cultural impact that [Ali] has had is incomparable. It’s incomparable. There’s not a person in sports who’s ever had, in my opinion, the cultural impact that Ali had.”

He continued, “I just don’t think anybody’s worthy because of what he was able to do as a human being, as a person, he was able to step outside of his sport in a way that nobody’s ever done I think, the closest I would say is maybe John Cena… I think the impact that John has had on individuals around the world via his Make-A-Wish campaign and the diligence that he put into making a difference in people’s lives in that way. He prioritized that over anything.”

Rollins is currently out of action due to a knee injury he suffered at Saturday Night’s Main Event in his match with LA Knight. There’s no word as of yet on when he may return.