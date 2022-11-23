Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins spoke about the formation of the Shield ten years ago and how his relationship with Roman Reigns changed. Here are highlights:

On how doing drills with Roman Reigns led to the creation of the Shield: “Mox and I were already on the same wavelength. We knew what we wanted to do to change the business and the way it was perceived. We knew Roman had the work ethic to be in that group. But from this moment on, there was a different level of respect between the two of us and a different understanding. I remember it very specifically. Terry [Taylor] was working with the talent that day, working with a few of us on basically picking up the intensity for short sprints of time. A lot of what we were doing at that time in the training facility in Tampa was mindless work. It’s summer in Florida; it’s roasting inside. We’d been toiling away in developmental, and it was all very frustrating. You had five or ten seconds to blow yourself sky high. Roman and I, we were paired together, and whatever we did, it wasn’t to Terry’s liking. We both looked at each other from across the ring, and there was this clarity and communication between the two of us. We were like, ‘We need to get out of this ring as soon as possible.’ We knew what had to be done. Roman was on the offense, and I was on the defense, so I knew what was going to happen. Roman knew how to bring it, and he got us out of this drill. Mox and I were already on the same wavelength, and that was the moment that showed the three of us were of one mind and one goal. That allowed us to be The Shield. Without that mindset, there is no Shield, and the last ten years look a lot different.”

Roman Reigns on learning about plans for the group: “Early on, we found out we were going to be the guys for the company that could pull the wagon as far as we wanted if we worked hard enough. If we didn’t step up, someone else would, so we’ve always done everything in our power to put ourselves in the right position.”

Jon Moxley on their mindset: “Looking back, it was like we were kids. The first few months of The Shield were f—ing intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a f—. We were going to push the pace and have good f—ing matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.”