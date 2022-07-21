Seth Rollins On Wearing Shield Gear For Royal Rumble Match With Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins went old-school with his Shield gear for his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and he discussed how that came about in a new interview. Rollins donned his old gear for the match against Reigns at the January PPV and talked about the decision during his discussion with Digital Spy. Some highlights are below:

On wearing his Shield gear for his match against Reigns: “Fortunately the event was in St. Louis, which is a short drive from my home in Iowa where I kept all my old stuff,” Rollins said. “So I had a few friends coming up for the show, and so I had to have them put it in a backpack. My mom packed it and delivered it to the guys, and they brought it down.”

On how it felt to slip the gear back on: “It’s very warm, it’s cumbersome. I’m so used to wrestling with a shirt off now that when I’ve got all those layers on, the vest and pants and all that, it’s very warm, very much warmer than I would like it to be.”

On whose idea it was for him to wear the old gear: “I actually can’t tell you whose idea [it] was. It was a collaborative idea, I will tell you that much, but I can’t divulge that, that’s for a documentary somewhere down the line. ”