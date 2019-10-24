Seth Rollins Says His Seven Year Story In WWE Has Been All Over The Place

In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Seth Rollins spoke about his seven-year run in the WWE so far and how his story has been all over the place. Here are highlights:

On if he’s ever received any weird fan art: “I get all sorts of wacky stuff. And strange photo requests. Marriage proposals. Phone numbers. The WWE has a pretty passionate fan base. But I really look forward to it. I like seeing what people bring.”

On the evolution of wrestling: “Yeah, it’s interesting seeing that evolution from the outside perspective. In the ring it’s a little different. The pace and energy and style aren’t different than what you’re accustomed to. But I agree, if you tune out for a decade and come back it doesn’t look the same. It’s a different audience. Attention spans are shorter, everybody has the internet on their cell phone. So wrestling is a different product and we’re catering to that audience. You have to try to stay ahead.”

On moving on from being the kingslayer: “You transition into different slayers. Beast Slayer. Hey, there’s always something out there to slay. There’s always something out there to slay. You find a way to make a new monster. The arc of my character over seven years has been all over the place. And there’s an infinite number of places to go from here.”