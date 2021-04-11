wrestling / News

UPDATE: Weather Issues Cause Delay To Wrestlemania 37

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 37 WWE, Bebe Rexha

UPDATE: The weather isn’t through with Wrestlemania yet. The Raymond James Stadium has announced that the weather has been affecting the show again. Fans were advised to get to cover in the concourses, ramps and club areas. During the broadcast as well, Michael Cole alerted those watching at home that the weather was forcing a delay, before the show cut to a backstage interview with Shane McMahon.

Original: The feud between Vince McMahon and God was briefly reborn today, as severe weather hit Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, forcing fans at Wrestlemania to seek shelter. The venue issued weather alerts noting that parking lots were temporarily closed due to the weather, and fans were advised to stay in their vehicles. The lightning eventually passed, and the venue opened up the gates and parking lots again. Fans are now able to go to their seats again. You can see the updates, as well as some fan reactions, below.

You can also follow along with our live Wrestlemania night one coverage here.

