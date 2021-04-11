UPDATE: Weather Issues Cause Delay To Wrestlemania 37

UPDATE: The weather isn’t through with Wrestlemania yet. The Raymond James Stadium has announced that the weather has been affecting the show again. Fans were advised to get to cover in the concourses, ramps and club areas. During the broadcast as well, Michael Cole alerted those watching at home that the weather was forcing a delay, before the show cut to a backstage interview with Shane McMahon.

WEATHER ALERT: Seek coverage in the concourses, ramps and club areas. Listen for stadium updates. #WrestleMania — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 11, 2021

Original: The feud between Vince McMahon and God was briefly reborn today, as severe weather hit Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, forcing fans at Wrestlemania to seek shelter. The venue issued weather alerts noting that parking lots were temporarily closed due to the weather, and fans were advised to stay in their vehicles. The lightning eventually passed, and the venue opened up the gates and parking lots again. Fans are now able to go to their seats again. You can see the updates, as well as some fan reactions, below.

WEATHER ALERT: All parking lots are temporarily closed due to weather. Please seek shelter in your vehicles until further notice. Stay tuned for stadium updates. — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021

UPDATE: Anyone approaching the stadium in their vehicle please head to HCC, you will be able to park for free. The lot is open. — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021

WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans! — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021