wrestling / News
UPDATE: Weather Issues Cause Delay To Wrestlemania 37
UPDATE: The weather isn’t through with Wrestlemania yet. The Raymond James Stadium has announced that the weather has been affecting the show again. Fans were advised to get to cover in the concourses, ramps and club areas. During the broadcast as well, Michael Cole alerted those watching at home that the weather was forcing a delay, before the show cut to a backstage interview with Shane McMahon.
WEATHER ALERT: Seek coverage in the concourses, ramps and club areas. Listen for stadium updates. #WrestleMania
— RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 11, 2021
Original: The feud between Vince McMahon and God was briefly reborn today, as severe weather hit Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, forcing fans at Wrestlemania to seek shelter. The venue issued weather alerts noting that parking lots were temporarily closed due to the weather, and fans were advised to stay in their vehicles. The lightning eventually passed, and the venue opened up the gates and parking lots again. Fans are now able to go to their seats again. You can see the updates, as well as some fan reactions, below.
You can also follow along with our live Wrestlemania night one coverage here.
WEATHER ALERT: All parking lots are temporarily closed due to weather. Please seek shelter in your vehicles until further notice. Stay tuned for stadium updates.
— RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021
UPDATE: Anyone approaching the stadium in their vehicle please head to HCC, you will be able to park for free. The lot is open.
— RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021
WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans!
— RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2021
WELP!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nz60QDn1Y6
— Abel Herrera (@AbelEHerrera) April 10, 2021
Should the show start with such, this would easily be the worst #WrestleMania weather ever. Performing will be difficult. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FnioqRFclU
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37