Shane Helms Has Signed a WWE Legends Deal
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
Shane Helms is now a WWE legend, as he confirmed he’s signed a Legends contract with the company. Helms posted to his Twitter account on Thursday that he has signed a Legends deal, writing:
“I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official…I’m old.”
Helms has been working as a producer for WWE and made an in-ring appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2021.
