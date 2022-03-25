wrestling / News

Shane Helms Has Signed a WWE Legends Deal

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Helms Hurricane WWE Image Credit: WWE

Shane Helms is now a WWE legend, as he confirmed he’s signed a Legends contract with the company. Helms posted to his Twitter account on Thursday that he has signed a Legends deal, writing:

“I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official…I’m old.”

Helms has been working as a producer for WWE and made an in-ring appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2021.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane Helms, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading