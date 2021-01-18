wrestling / News
ROH News: Shane Taylor Says He’ll Prove His Doubters Wrong With World Title Match, Brian Johnson on ROHStrong
Shane Taylor has a ROH World Title shot on the way, and he is looking to make a statement with it. It was announced over the weekend that Taylor will face RUSH for the latter’s World Title at some point in the near future, and Taylor took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity.
He wrote:
“The title is a replica (for now) but the dream isn’t…this is the image I’ll be staring at, training to, and working towards.
I was told for years there’d only ever be “ONE” at the top of the mountain…that I was wasting my time, that the ONLY way I was ever going to be successful was if I left Ring of Honor Wrestling and went somewhere else, and for years I believed it.
But now that it’s official, now that I get to compete for the #ROH World Championship, I’m going to have my opportunity to prove so many doubters wrong, and prove so many believers right.
But it’s not just about taking part, it’s about taking OVER!! I NEED to win the World Championship so I can serve as an inspiration to my girls, my community, my fans and my culture, so I can show EVERYBODY of every background that you can come from the very bottom and STILL reach the top!
The PEOPLE made this happen, and I’m going to be ready!
We just have to make history…ONE MORE TIME!”
The title is a replica (for now) but the dream isn't…this is the image I'll be staring at, training to, and working…
Posted by Shane Taylor on Saturday, January 16, 2021
– Brian Johnson is the guest on the latest episode of the ROHStrong podcast. You can check it out below:
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Slams Ryback for Comments on Wrestling Titles Being ‘Props,’ Ryback Responds
- Renee Paquette Explains How Jon Moxley Leaving WWE Took a Lot of Pressure Off Her Work
- Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’