wrestling / News
Shark Boy Announced For Impact 1000 Taping
Shark Boy is the latest star announced to return for Impact 1000. Impact Wrestling announced on Saturday that the veteran will be part of their 1,000th TV taping on September 9th. This will mark Shark Boy’s first Impact appearance since Slammiversary 2022.
The updated card for the White Plains, New York taping is:
* IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Competitors TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha Edwards
* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, & TBA vs. Angelina Love, Deonna Purrazzo, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, & TBA
* Jake Something vs. Dirty Dango
* Appearance by America’s Most Wanted & Shark Boy
Give me a shell yeah! @SharkBoy24_7 emerges from the Deep Blue Sea for #IMPACT1000 and #IMPACT1000 Fan Celebration on Sept. 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/1aAiOT8wri pic.twitter.com/Q2I9oceKUc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 2, 2023