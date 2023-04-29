– WWE NXT coach and executive Shawn Michaels took to Twitter and congratulated the NXT Superstars who were drafted to the main WWE roster on last night’s SmackDown as part of Night 1 of the WWE Draft. NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell was drafted to WWE Raw. Also, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels wrote, “What an amazing night for the #WWEDraft and the #WWENXT roster! I’m so excited for our #WWENXT superstars as they move forward and forge their own path on #WWERAW & #SmackDown Congratulations to our champs @indi_hartwell, @wwe_alba, and @IslaDawn!”

Interestingly enough, Hartwell’s onscreen WWE “husband,” Dexter Lumis was also drafted to stay on Raw earlier today during the supplemental draft. Hartwell’s former stablemate in The Way, Candice LeRae, was also drafted to stay on Raw. Other NXT Superstars who were also drafted to Raw include Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh.